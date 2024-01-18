Atalaya Mining Reports Increased Ore Mining in Q4 and Reveals Future Plans

Atalaya Mining Plc, a renowned mining corporation, has unveiled its operational outline for Q4 of 2023 and a promising forecast for FY2024. The company, in its disclosure, covered key performance indicators such as ore mined, waste mined, ore milled, copper grade, copper recovery, and copper production. In addition, the report included the average realized copper price, select financial highlights, and updates on the firm's balance sheet and electricity prices.

Performance Metrics

In a significant leap from the previous year's Q4 data, Atalaya reported an increase in ore mining to 3.7 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes. Waste mining also saw a surge from 5.3 million tonnes to a whopping 7.4 million tonnes in Q4 2022. The company's performance exceeded expectations as it processed 4.1 million tonnes of ore, surpassing its annual capacity of 15 million tonnes.

Challenges and Triumphs

However, the firm's Q4 report wasn't all rosy. Heavy rainfall in November had a noticeable impact on copper grade, resulting in a slight dip in copper production to 12,775 tonnes and a decrease in copper recovery rates from 86.24% to 85.39%. Despite this, Atalaya Mining's average realized copper price stood strong at $3.78 per pound, and the on-site copper concentrate inventories amounted to approximately 6,722 tonnes by the end of Q4.

Future Plans and Projections

Atalaya is currently in the process of building a 50 MW solar plant at Riotinto, which is expected to meet 22% of the company's electricity needs. The company's projections for copper production in 2024 range between 51,000 to 53,000 tonnes. Additionally, it plans to re-domicile to Spain by May and is diligently working on transitioning to the main market of the London Stock Exchange post regulatory approval and the release of its 2023 annual results.

CEO Alberto Lavandeira expressed satisfaction with the company's 2023 progress, highlighting the initial copper cathode production at the new E-LIX Phase 1 plant and the commencement of stripping activities at the San Dionisio area. He conveyed his optimism for 2024, underscoring the strategic importance of producing assets in safe locations and the potential of the E-LIX System in reducing costs and carbon footprint.