Archbishop of Toledo Calls for Support for Holy Land Christians Amid War

Amid the backdrop of ongoing conflicts, Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chávez of Toledo has emphasized the critical need for global support towards Christians in the Holy Land, stressing the potential risk of the region becoming merely an archaeological site. In a poignant letter, he advocates for the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, aimed at aiding the Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land, and urges the renewal of pilgrimages to bolster Christian presence and witness in the beleaguered region.

Urgent Appeal in Times of Conflict

In his letter, Archbishop Cerro Chávez shares insights from recent communications with Franciscans overseeing the holy sites, who report significant hardships faced by local communities. The letter, titled "The Holy Land Urgently Needs Us in Time of War", calls for action against the sin of omission during these trying times. Highlighting the historical support through the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, Cerro Chávez reinforces the importance of solidarity with the Church in Jerusalem, a tradition upheld by Catholics worldwide for centuries.

Preserving a Living Testimony

The Archbishop's call resonates with the concerns raised fifty years ago by Pope Paul VI, who feared the diminishing Christian presence could convert sacred sites into mere museums. This sentiment is echoed by Friar Francesco Patton, custos of the holy places, who underscores the exacerbated challenges posed by the war, including blocked pilgrim routes and economic strain on Christian families in the region. The Good Friday Collection, therefore, serves not just as financial aid but as a gesture of universal solidarity with the Mother Church of Jerusalem.

Global Response and Solidarity

The Vatican has managed the Pontifical Collection since 1974, with contributions exceeding $7 million in the previous year, showcasing the global Catholic community's commitment to supporting their brethren in the Holy Land. Personal testimonies, like those of Sean Callahan witnessing the plight of displaced families in Gaza, and the gratitude of Franciscans like Father Peter Vasko and Sister Naomi Zimmermann for the divine call to serve in the Holy Land, further illuminate the dire need for continued support and awareness.

Archbishop Cerro Chávez's heartfelt appeal serves as a reminder of the enduring bond within the Christian community, urging believers worldwide to open their hearts and aid those facing adversity in the land where Jesus walked. As conflicts persist, the collective response to this call for support could indeed shape the future of Christianity's most sacred sites, ensuring they remain vibrant places of worship rather than relics of the past.