Archbishop Cerro Chávez Calls for Support of Holy Land Christians Amid War

The Archbishop of Toledo and primate of Spain, Francisco Cerro Chávez, has recently made a compelling plea for increased support for Christians residing in the Holy Land, especially during the current period of conflict. In his letter, "The Holy Land Urgently Needs Us in Time of War," Cerro Chávez highlights the significant risk of the region becoming merely an archaeological site without the active presence and witness of its Christian community.

The Urgent Appeal

In a heartfelt letter, Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chávez communicated his concerns following conversations with Franciscans who oversee the Holy Land's sacred sites. These talks revealed the hardships faced by both the custodians and the local Christian population. The Archbishop stressed the importance of the Pontifical Good Friday Collection, a long-standing tradition supporting the Franciscans in their care for these holy places and the Christian community.