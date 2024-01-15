en English
Spain

Aranjuez Braces for a Cool, Rainy Day: AEMET Forecast

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Aranjuez Braces for a Cool, Rainy Day: AEMET Forecast

Residents and visitors to Aranjuez can expect a relatively cool day with persistent overcast conditions and intermittent rain, according to the latest weather forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). The early hours will see overcast skies and rain showers, with the morning’s peak temperature hitting 13 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the afternoon, and the mercury is expected to tip a high of 14 degrees Celsius.

Thermal Fluctuations and Lowest Temperatures

The lowest temperatures for the day are predicted to be around 10 degrees Celsius in the morning, rising slightly to a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius at night despite the rainy conditions. The thermal sensation in Aranjuez will fluctuate between 9 and 16 degrees Celsius, suggesting a day of cooler weather.

Impact of Weather on Andalucía Region

Meanwhile, the western half of the Andalucía region is bracing for heavy and intense rainfall on Wednesday, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and hail. The anticipated downpour is noteworthy in light of the ongoing drought crisis in Malaga and other parts of Andalucía. The rain, although disruptive, could provide some relief to the parched areas.

Preparedness for Wet Weather

Given the forecast, residents and visitors in Aranjuez are advised to prepare for wet weather. The day’s weather pattern calls for rain boots, umbrellas, and waterproof clothing. Despite the cool and rainy conditions, the day promises to offer its own charm, with the rain adding a certain allure to the beautiful landscape of Aranjuez.

Spain Weather
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

