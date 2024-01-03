Arancha González Laya Becomes First Woman Dean of Paris School of International Affairs

Arancha González Laya, a trailblazer in the realm of international relations and policy, has made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA) at Sciences Po. This establishment stands as the world’s third-ranked institution for Politics and International Studies. Laya’s appointment marks a new chapter in the history of this esteemed institution, opening the door to a future of increased diversity and representation in leadership roles.

Impressive Career in International Relations

With an illustrious career spanning several high-profile roles, González Laya has left an indelible mark on international policy and relations. She served as Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation from 2020 to 2021, demonstrating her leadership skills and expertise in global affairs. During her tenure, she played a significant role in shaping Spain’s international policy, contributing to the nation’s standing on the global stage.

Contributions to the United Nations and International Trade Centre

Prior to her ministerial role, González Laya held the position of Assistant-Secretary-General of the United Nations and served as the Executive Director of the International Trade Centre from 2013 to 2020. In these roles, she showed unwavering commitment to promoting equitable international trade, contributing significantly to global commerce norms and standards. Her tenure at the World Trade Organization from 2005 to 2013, where she served as Chief of Staff to the Director-General, saw her actively involved in the G20 summits, shaping the global economic landscape.

A Strong Foundation in Law

González Laya’s early career is rooted in law, having started her professional journey as a lawyer in the private sector. A Spanish national, she holds a law degree from the University of Navarra and a Master’s Degree in European Law from the University Carlos III of Madrid. Her legal background has provided a strong foundation for her career in international relations, giving her a nuanced understanding of international law and policy.

Arancha González Laya’s appointment as the Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs marks a significant milestone in her career, as well as for the institution itself. As the first woman to hold this position, Laya is set to bring a fresh perspective and diverse leadership to one of the world’s leading schools for Politics and International Studies.