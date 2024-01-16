Andino Global Lists on Euronext Access+ Paris, Eyes Expansion in Latin America and Europe

Andino Inversiones Global, popularly known as Andino Global, an industry leader in port and airport infrastructure and logistics, has made a significant stride in its expansion strategy by listing on Euronext Access+ Paris. Founded in Madrid in 2022, Andino Global holds the majority of shares in Andino Investment Holding (AIH), a veteran company with over half a century of experience, also listed on the Lima Stock Exchange.

AIH: A Quintessential Player in Infrastructure and Logistics

AIH boasts a robust workforce of more than 2,000 employees and operates in Peru and Mexico. The company provides a broad spectrum of services including port and airport infrastructure, maritime services, logistics, financial services, and real estate related to logistics. AIH's airport services are operational at several airports in Peru, including notable ones like Arequipa, Ayacucho, Juliaca, Puerto Maldonado, and Tacna.

Euronext Listing: A Strategic Move Towards Expansion

The listing on Euronext marks a strategic move by Andino Global to diversify and pursue aggressive expansion in Latin American markets, Spain, and other European countries. The listing process was brought to completion on January 16, with the technical listing of 20,582,313 shares and a reference price set at €3.21 per share. This resulted in a market capitalization of approximately €66 million.

Andino Global: Poised for Growth and Global Recognition

The listing is anticipated to present exceptional opportunities to raise Andino Global's profile among the financial community and attract new global investors. It is also set to underpin the company's growth strategy, particularly in Europe, affirming its position as a key player in the infrastructure and logistics industry.