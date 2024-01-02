en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

AI-Generated Disinformation: The Rising Global Threat of 2023 and Beyond

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
AI-Generated Disinformation: The Rising Global Threat of 2023 and Beyond

In 2023, the world grappled with the unsettling rise of AI-generated disinformation and deepfakes, transforming what was once a marvel of technological advancement into a tool of deception and misinformation. The term ‘AI’ was even recognized as a word of the year by Collins Dictionary, underscoring its growing impact on global society.

The Emergence of AI-Generated Misinformation

The year bore witness to an alarming shift in the landscape of misinformation, with the spotlight turning from human-generated content to fabrications created by artificial intelligence. Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, image generators like DALL-E and Midjourney, were under scrutiny for their potential misuse in deceptive practices.

Noteworthy instances included an AI-rendered image of Pope Francis that went viral and misleading images of Donald Trump’s arrest. In Spain, young individuals were apprehended for creating and distributing pornographic deepfake images, while Malta saw the use of AI deepfakes in cryptocurrency scams and political image distortion, such as a fabricated video of French President Macron resigning.

Political Misinformation and Scammers

However, the misuse of AI wasn’t the only concern. Political issues were also misrepresented, such as spurious claims about Malta’s population and deceptive narratives about construction projects. Scammers refined their techniques, creating convincing spoof websites revolving around current affairs.

The tumultuous Israel-Hamas conflict saw the rampant spread of disinformation through social media, leveraging tactics like videogame footage and fake accounts.

Looking Forward: A Forecast for 2024

As 2024 dawns, experts anticipate an upsurge in disinformation, especially with the potential use of AI in the European Parliament and US elections. Predictions also point to the emergence of false claims about electoral manipulation.

The Times of Malta’s fact-checking service, a part of the Mediterranean Digital Media Observatory (MedDMO) and the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO), stands as a bulwark against such disinformation, reflecting the urgent global need to combat this escalating threat.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cloudy Skies and Sporadic Rainfall: MetOGibraltar's 2024 Weather Forecast

By Safak Costu

United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve Wildfire Sparks Evacuation in Southern Spain

By Safak Costu

Alicante's Egg-Throwing Festival: A Kaleidoscope of Culture and Camaraderie

By Safak Costu

Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals ...
@Africa · 11 hours
Emilio Nsue Leads Equatorial Guinea to African Cup of Nations Finals ...
heart comment 0
Ellomay Capital Reports Growth in Assets and Profits Amid Market Challenges

By Safak Costu

Ellomay Capital Reports Growth in Assets and Profits Amid Market Challenges
Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

By Shivani Chauhan

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention

By Safak Costu

Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Madrid’s New Initiative to Curb Pollution: The Low Emissions Zone

By Safak Costu

Madrid's New Initiative to Curb Pollution: The Low Emissions Zone
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
2 mins
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
6 mins
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
6 mins
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
7 mins
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
7 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
8 mins
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
9 mins
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
A Nutritionist's Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year
13 mins
A Nutritionist's Recipe for Hangover Recovery: A Healthy Start to the New Year
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024
14 mins
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app