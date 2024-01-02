AI-Generated Disinformation: The Rising Global Threat of 2023 and Beyond

In 2023, the world grappled with the unsettling rise of AI-generated disinformation and deepfakes, transforming what was once a marvel of technological advancement into a tool of deception and misinformation. The term ‘AI’ was even recognized as a word of the year by Collins Dictionary, underscoring its growing impact on global society.

The Emergence of AI-Generated Misinformation

The year bore witness to an alarming shift in the landscape of misinformation, with the spotlight turning from human-generated content to fabrications created by artificial intelligence. Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, image generators like DALL-E and Midjourney, were under scrutiny for their potential misuse in deceptive practices.

Noteworthy instances included an AI-rendered image of Pope Francis that went viral and misleading images of Donald Trump’s arrest. In Spain, young individuals were apprehended for creating and distributing pornographic deepfake images, while Malta saw the use of AI deepfakes in cryptocurrency scams and political image distortion, such as a fabricated video of French President Macron resigning.

Political Misinformation and Scammers

However, the misuse of AI wasn’t the only concern. Political issues were also misrepresented, such as spurious claims about Malta’s population and deceptive narratives about construction projects. Scammers refined their techniques, creating convincing spoof websites revolving around current affairs.

The tumultuous Israel-Hamas conflict saw the rampant spread of disinformation through social media, leveraging tactics like videogame footage and fake accounts.

Looking Forward: A Forecast for 2024

As 2024 dawns, experts anticipate an upsurge in disinformation, especially with the potential use of AI in the European Parliament and US elections. Predictions also point to the emergence of false claims about electoral manipulation.

The Times of Malta’s fact-checking service, a part of the Mediterranean Digital Media Observatory (MedDMO) and the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO), stands as a bulwark against such disinformation, reflecting the urgent global need to combat this escalating threat.