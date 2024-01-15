Aena’s Airports Soar to Record Passenger Traffic, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels

In a remarkable testament to the resilience of the air travel industry, Aena, Spain’s state-controlled airport operator, reports a record-breaking surge in passenger traffic in 2023. The total number of passengers through Spanish airports reached an all-time high of 283 million, marking a 16% increase from 2022 and an impressive 2.9% rise compared to 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic shook the global travel sector.

Rebounding from the Pandemic

December’s figures alone showed an 11% increase from the same month in 2019, underlining the industry’s ability to bounce back from the pandemic’s ravages. Indeed, Spanish airports have reportedly outpaced many of their European counterparts in returning to pre-pandemic activity levels, attributed largely to their greater emphasis on leisure travel as opposed to business travel, which is still on a slower recovery trajectory.

Flying High: Aena’s Success Story

Aena’s CEO, Maurici Lucena, accentuated the significance of these records for Spain’s socio-economic development and the recuperation of airlines that suffered severe impacts from the pandemic. The Aena airport network recorded 20.1 million passengers in December. Commercial revenue across the network reached €715.3 million, up 29% compared to the first half of 2022 and 13.5% ahead of the same period in 2019. These figures are a clear indicator of the network’s robust recovery and its essential role in Spain’s economic resilience.

The Global Airline Industry: A Return to Profitability

Despite the myriad challenges, the airline sector as a whole has made a triumphant return to profitability in 2023. This turnaround has been fuelled by a burgeoning demand for air travel across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. The industry has managed to overcome staffing shortages that had previously led to reduced schedules, further underscoring its tenacity in the face of adversity.

As we soar into 2024, Aena’s success story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and innovation in the face of global challenges. The sky is truly the limit.