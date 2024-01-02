en English
Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Abu Dhabi Ports Group Acquires APM Terminals Castellon, Bolsters Western Mediterranean Presence

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has made a significant stride in its global expansion strategy with the acquisition of APM Terminals Castellon, Spain. The transaction, which cost a total of 10 million euros (approximately 11 million dollars), was carried out through its Spanish operations division, Noatum Terminals. The deal, having received all necessary regulatory and stakeholder approvals, implies immediate change of ownership.

Strengthening Presence in the Western Mediterranean

The acquisition is a strategic move aimed at enhancing Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s presence in the western Mediterranean. Noatum Terminals, which has been managing a multipurpose terminal in Castellon since 2004, will now bolster its position in Spain. The acquisition not only extends Noatum’s portfolio but also increases its operational capacity for bulk, general cargo, and container processing.

Doubling Down on Capacity

The combined annual container capacity under Noatum will now touch a staggering 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), accounting for about 70% of Castellon port’s total capacity. The terminal, equipped with the capacity to handle 2 million tonnes of bulk cargo and direct rail links, is set to serve as a competitive hub for the Mediterranean, Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Upholding Existing Agreements

While the acquisition leads to a change in ownership, Noatum Terminal Castellon will continue to uphold existing third-party services and agreements under APM Terminals. This move ensures continuity and reliability for the terminal’s clientele and stakeholders.

Global Expansion Strategy

The acquisition is a part of AD Ports Group’s strategy of expansion that is reflected in a series of acquisitions and concession agreements. These include the purchase of Grupo Logistico Sese’s vehicle logistics business and the development and operation of terminals in Egypt and the Republic of Congo. The group has also secured a long-term concession in Pakistan’s Karachi port. These strategic moves are aimed at promoting growth and enhancing economic ties in various markets across the globe.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

