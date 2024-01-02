en English
Spain

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jesse Meester Expecting First Child with New Girlfriend Marian Quesada

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jesse Meester Expecting First Child with New Girlfriend Marian Quesada

Reality television star, Jesse Meester, acknowledged for his stint on ’90 Day Fiance’, has surprised his fans with the announcement of expecting his first child. The mother-to-be is none other than his new girlfriend and workmate, Marian Quesada. This unexpected revelation comes after Jesse’s controversial relationship with another ’90 Day Fiance’ participant, Jeniffer Tarazona, ended in 2022.

From Co-stars to Co-parents

Jesse Meester’s romance with Jeniffer Tarazona, also a ’90 Day Fiance’ alumna, was a central plot point of ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2. Despite questions about the authenticity of their relationship, the duo’s adventures and quality time were regularly showcased on social media. After the conclusion of this relationship, Jesse has maintained a low profile regarding his association with Marian Quesada.

Marian is not just Jesse’s girlfriend, but also a colleague at Meester Real Estate in Marbella, Spain. Originally from Cuba and brought up in Spain, Marian’s professional background spans business, real estate, and architecture. Her entrepreneurial journey started at the tender age of 19. With nine years of experience in luxury concierge and real estate, she now collaborates with Jesse’s company and offers her services through her brand, DaleSpain.

Expecting the ‘Greatest Gift’

Although the duration of Jesse and Marian’s relationship remains undisclosed, their forthcoming child signifies a fresh phase in their lives. The news of Marian’s pregnancy was unveiled through an Instagram post wherein Jesse referred to it as the ‘greatest gift’ he could ever receive. The couple’s anticipation is for a baby boy, with the due date speculated to be in the new year.

A New Chapter Beckons

The news of Jesse and Marian expecting a baby has left many fans startled, primarily because Jesse had kept his new relationship confidential. Despite the remnants of his past relationship with Jeniffer Tarazona, Jesse and Marian are now bracing themselves for the journey of parenthood. This development has also ignited conjectures about their potential future appearances on reality television.

The news has been met with a flurry of well wishes from fans, as Jesse and Marian embark on this exhilarating new chapter in their lives.

Spain
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

