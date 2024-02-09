Southland's Best Excavator Operators Gear Up For Waimumu Field Days Competition

In a thrilling display of precision and skill, the best excavator operators in Southland are set to convene at the Civil Contractors NZ Southland stand during the Waimumu Field Days on February 16th. This regional competition, sponsored by CablePrice, Hirepool, Attach2, Z Energy, Humes, First Gas, Connexis, and Milwaukee, serves as a stepping stone for the national championship in Fielding next month.

A Showdown of Skill and Precision

Twelve competitors, hailing from various Southland companies, will put their expertise to the test in excavators ranging from 1.7 to 13 tonnes. The challenges include an obstacle course, a delicate tea pour, fishing, tire stack, and other tests designed to push their abilities to the limit. Regan McRandle, Chair of the Civil Contractors NZ Southland branch, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, "This is a fantastic opportunity for our local members to showcase their skills and demonstrate the high standard of work we deliver in Southland."

The Road to Fielding: CablePrice Regional Excavator Operator Competition

The competition, starting at 9 am, promises a day filled with suspense and excitement. Spectators can expect a fierce competition as the operators navigate through the meticulously designed challenges. The champion will be crowned around 4:30 pm at the CCNZ Southland stand no. 401. CablePrice, the Platinum Sponsor, will provide and service Hitachi excavators for the competitors, ensuring a level playing field and optimal performance.

Building the Future: Civil Construction Workers Wanted

Beyond the thrill of the competition, Civil Contractors NZ Southland is also on the lookout for civil construction workers. This event serves as a platform to highlight the diverse opportunities available in the field and the importance of skilled labor in building the region's infrastructure.