ZEROBASEONE's Jiwoong Caught Up in Viral Fansign Controversy: WakeOne Clears Air

In an unprecedented turn of events, a video from a fansign event featuring Jiwoong from the K-pop sensation, ZEROBASEONE, stirred up a hornet's nest in the online world. The video went viral due to claims that Jiwoong used an expletive during a conversation with a fan. The word in question was "shibal", a Korean curse word similar in intensity to a certain English profanity. This incident sparked a dichotomy of reactions among netizens, with some condemning Jiwoong's alleged indiscretion and others rallying to his defense.

Innocence Proclaimed by Label

WakeOne, the record label representing ZEROBASEONE, swiftly responded to the buzzing controversy surrounding their artist. In an official statement, they categorically denied the allegations leveled against Jiwoong. WakeOne stated that they conducted a meticulous investigation into the incident, which involved consultations with Jiwoong, staff, and interpreters present during the fansign event. They concluded that the allegations against Jiwoong were baseless. However, the record label did not provide any further details about what Jiwoong might have said or the context that could have led to any misinterpretations.

Netizens' Split Reactions

The online community was divided over the incident. While some netizens expressed their dismay over Jiwoong's alleged behavior, others fervently defended him. Many fans suggested that the controversial word might have been uttered by a staff member instead of Jiwoong. Despite the rampant speculations and heated discussions, the agency stayed tight-lipped about the details of the incident.

A Career Treading on Thin Ice?

This incident adds another layer of complexity to the life of Jiwoong, who, like his fellow K-pop idols, navigates the precarious tightrope of public scrutiny and expectation. However, with the record label's statement, it seems Jiwoong might have dodged a bullet in this controversy. The ripple effects of this incident on Jiwoong's career and ZEROBASEONE's reputation remain to be seen.