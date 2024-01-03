Youngji Faces Online Backlash Following Performance at MBC’s Gayo Daejejeon

South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji, known by her stage name Youngji, has recently been subjected to a wave of vitriolic online comments following her special stage performance with IVE’s Yujin at the 2023 MBC’s Gayo Daejejeon on December 31. The two artists offered an electrifying rendition of ‘End of Time’ and ‘Born This Way,’ which resonated deeply with audiences around the globe. Despite the outpouring of support and accolades from a majority of fans, Youngji also encountered a barrage of negative feedback.

Controversial Performance Elicits Mixed Reactions

In an unfortunate turn of events, some online users suggested that Yujin should have performed with a different artist, accusing Youngji of spoiling the show. The criticism did not stop at her performance alone but extended to her dance moves and facial expressions in a TikTok video featuring NCT’s Mark and IVE’s Yujin, which gained significant traction.

A Rally of Support Amidst Growing Criticism

In response to the mounting criticism, a wave of solidarity from Youngji’s supporters has emerged. They express concern about the potential adverse effects such unwarranted hate could have on the artist’s mental health. This is not the first time Youngji has been at the receiving end of online negativity. She was previously subjected to backlash for a joke she made about SEVENTEEN’s DK on her YouTube show, which led her to issue a public apology.

Unfair Scrutiny in the K-Pop Industry

The increasing scrutiny faced by close friendships in the K-Pop industry, especially on social media platforms, has been underlined by this incident. Youngji’s supporters have pointed out her cordial relationships with other K-pop idols and have denounced the hate directed towards her as unjustified. They affirm that the artist, who also goes by Jennie, has consistently proven her talent and passion, both during her tenure at YG Entertainment and in her subsequent venture, her independent agency ODDATELIER.