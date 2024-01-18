en English
Business

Woori Financial Group Sets Sight on Becoming a Leading Asset Management Bank

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Woori Financial Group Sets Sight on Becoming a Leading Asset Management Bank

In a strategic move, Woori Financial Group, a central player in South Korea’s banking industry, is shifting its focus towards becoming a leading asset management bank. The primary target? High-net-worth individuals. This transition is part of Woori’s comprehensive strategy to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its foothold in the banking sector.

Building Trust and Transparent Communication

Yim Jong-yong, the Group’s Chairman, underscores the importance of trust and transparent communication with clients. During his recent visit to the TCE Signature Center in Seoul, he emphasized the bank’s commitment to its customers, stating that their trust is the bedrock of Woori’s operations.

Expand and Specialize

As part of the strategy, Woori plans to grow its specialized branch network for wealth management services. By 2026, the bank aims to operate ten such locations. This includes a new branch in the opulent Haeundae Marine City neighborhood in Busan, which is expected to open its doors in February.

Addressing Past Challenges

Woori Bank has had its share of challenges, particularly those tied to the sales of equity-linked securities (ELS) that were closely associated with the volatile Hong Kong H-Index. The bank is making concerted efforts to regain the trust of its clients and ensure the protection of their investments. For this, they have established a Non-Deposit Products Committee. Furthermore, a five percent cap has been introduced on exposure to high-risk financial products, ensuring a safety net for its clients’ investments.

Business South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

