Vivaldi Park Resort Combines Night Skiing with Firework Display Amid Warm Weather

Despite the unseasonably warm weather earlier in December tampering with skiing conditions, Vivaldi Park Resort in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, stands ready to welcome throngs of ski and snowboard enthusiasts. Located approximately 60 kilometers east of Seoul, this highly popular destination for winter sports in Korea has all its 11 slopes open, catering to a spectrum of skill levels, from novices to seasoned professionals.

Embracing the Night Sky

For those with a taste for the nocturnal, Vivaldi Park offers a unique opportunity to ski and snowboard under the stars. Seven of its slopes extend their hours of operation into the deep night, remaining accessible from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. over the upcoming weekend. This provides visitors with an offbeat and exhilarating winter experience, one that merges the thrill of the sport with the serene beauty of a nighttime landscape.

The Fireworks Spectacle

Adding to the allure of the night skiing, Vivaldi Park has orchestrated a special firework display. Scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday night, the firework spectacle promises to light up the winter sky, casting a magical glow on the snow-clad slopes below. It is an event aimed to create memorable moments for both local residents and tourists, blending the joys of winter sports with the enchantment of a starlit spectacle.

Unwavering Amid Challenges

Despite the initial setback caused by the warmer-than-usual weather, Vivaldi Park Resort has proved its resilience, offering a full suite of winter activities to its visitors. It stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of winter sports in Korea, even when faced with unpredictable climatic conditions.