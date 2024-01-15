en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Vivaldi Park Resort Combines Night Skiing with Firework Display Amid Warm Weather

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Vivaldi Park Resort Combines Night Skiing with Firework Display Amid Warm Weather

Despite the unseasonably warm weather earlier in December tampering with skiing conditions, Vivaldi Park Resort in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, stands ready to welcome throngs of ski and snowboard enthusiasts. Located approximately 60 kilometers east of Seoul, this highly popular destination for winter sports in Korea has all its 11 slopes open, catering to a spectrum of skill levels, from novices to seasoned professionals.

Embracing the Night Sky

For those with a taste for the nocturnal, Vivaldi Park offers a unique opportunity to ski and snowboard under the stars. Seven of its slopes extend their hours of operation into the deep night, remaining accessible from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. over the upcoming weekend. This provides visitors with an offbeat and exhilarating winter experience, one that merges the thrill of the sport with the serene beauty of a nighttime landscape.

The Fireworks Spectacle

Adding to the allure of the night skiing, Vivaldi Park has orchestrated a special firework display. Scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday night, the firework spectacle promises to light up the winter sky, casting a magical glow on the snow-clad slopes below. It is an event aimed to create memorable moments for both local residents and tourists, blending the joys of winter sports with the enchantment of a starlit spectacle.

Unwavering Amid Challenges

Despite the initial setback caused by the warmer-than-usual weather, Vivaldi Park Resort has proved its resilience, offering a full suite of winter activities to its visitors. It stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of winter sports in Korea, even when faced with unpredictable climatic conditions.

0
South Korea Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
57 seconds ago
Actor Jung Il Woo: A Testament of Gratitude, Resilience, and Loyalty
Esteemed actor Jung Il Woo recently revealed his heartfelt appreciation for his friends on the TV show ‘Omniscient Interfering View.’ Known for his generosity and kindness, the actor spoke candidly about his habit of gifting items to his friends, even recalling an incident where a friend wore an entire outfit gifted by him. Gratitude Born
Actor Jung Il Woo: A Testament of Gratitude, Resilience, and Loyalty
Global Surge in Single-Vector Cyberattacks: Nexusguard's Latest Findings
21 mins ago
Global Surge in Single-Vector Cyberattacks: Nexusguard's Latest Findings
Park Min Young Confronts Allegations Over Financial Transactions
50 mins ago
Park Min Young Confronts Allegations Over Financial Transactions
New Kia Sub-Compact SUV Spotted: A Sneak Peek Into the Future
10 mins ago
New Kia Sub-Compact SUV Spotted: A Sneak Peek Into the Future
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
12 mins ago
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
CJ CheilJedang Becomes the First Korean Food Brand Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study
15 mins ago
CJ CheilJedang Becomes the First Korean Food Brand Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
10 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
11 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
13 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
14 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
27 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
29 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
41 seconds
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
1 min
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
4 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app