Veteran Actress Hae Sun Shares Career Insights in ELLE KOREA Interview

Veteran actress Hae Sun, renowned for her captivating performances in celebrated dramas such as 'Yong-Pal,' 'Hotel Del Luna,' 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay,' 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,' and 'All of Us Are Dead,' recently shared her unique perspective and insights on her career and role choices in an interview with ELLE KOREA. Despite a successful career spanning 22 years, Hae Sun faces a paradox of sorts - often landing smaller roles compared to rookie actors and rising stars.

Choosing Roles That Resonate

For Hae Sun, the size of the role doesn't define its value. She chooses roles that move her emotionally and creatively, that spark an excitement within her, irrespective of their magnitude on the script. This approach has seen her grace the sets of various renowned dramas, delivering performances that, while often not in the limelight, are undeniably impactful.

Taking Inspiration from the Set

Not one to confine her learning to the bounds of her character, Hae Sun takes every opportunity to absorb knowledge from those around her. She spends moments on set observing the staff at work, their dedication serving as a source of inspiration and a testament to the passion that fuels the industry. This immersive approach not only helps enhance her acting skills but also keeps her motivated and eager to bring her best to every role.

Embracing Challenges with Determination

Hae Sun’s determination is unflinching. She readily embraces challenges and unfamiliar tasks, viewing them not as hurdles, but as opportunities to learn and grow. This attitude extends to her personal life as well, where she balances her career expectations with her personal freedom, unperturbed by societal pressures of marriage. For Hae Sun, acting is not just about fame and recognition, but about the experience and the opportunities it offers for continuous learning and growth.

In conclusion, Hae Sun’s career is a testament to her love for acting and her dedication to her craft. Her perspective is a refreshing contrast to the often fame-centered narratives of the entertainment industry, demonstrating that success and satisfaction can come from the experience of the journey, not just the destination.