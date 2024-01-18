Verichains Secures Position as WONDER 12 in WEMIX3.0's Node Council

In a significant stride for blockchain security, Verichains, a leading provider of blockchain security solutions, has secured its position as WONDER 12, joining the ranks of the 40 WONDERS node council for the WEMIX3.0 mainnet. This collaboration comes on the heels of Verichains' comprehensive audit of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, underlining the company's prowess in uncovering and mitigating potential vulnerabilities in blockchain networks.

Verichains: A Trusted Ally in Blockchain Security

Verichains, renowned for its high-level security and cryptography research, has been instrumental in handling security vulnerabilities within the industry, particularly in Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) implementations. The company's work has been a lynchpin in bolstering security across various blockchain platforms. Troy Le, Head of Business at Verichains, voiced his enthusiasm about intensifying their partnership with WEMIX and their commitment to delivering a secure and trustworthy ecosystem for users.

Fusion of Traditional Cybersecurity and Web3

Verichains' integration with WEMIX not only emphasizes its status as a reliable security partner for major Web3 companies and crypto exchanges but also showcases the company's ability to adapt traditional cybersecurity practices to the Web3 landscape. This unique fusion enables Verichains to offer advanced security solutions, ensuring the safety and integrity of the WEMIX ecosystem.

WEMIX3.0: A Robust Blockchain for Innovative Projects

WEMIX3.0, an EVM-compatible protocol, employs the SPoA consensus algorithm, backed by 40 decentralized authority nodes and an on-chain community DAO. Developed by the prominent Korean game developer, Wemade, it aspires to be a robust blockchain platform for innovative projects, providing a secure and innovative environment for users and developers alike.