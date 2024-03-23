VANNER's Sungkook Announces Military Enlistment in May, Agency Confirms

VANNER's Sungkook is set to begin his military service in May this year, as officially announced by KLAP Entertainment. This move comes as part of South Korea's mandatory military service requirement for all able-bodied men. Sungkook plans to fulfill his scheduled commitments, including a concert with VANNER, before his enlistment.

Military Service Announcement

The announcement made by KLAP Entertainment highlighted Sungkook's dedication to his fans and his country. "VANNER's Sungkook will be carrying out his military duty as an active-duty soldier in the army," the agency stated. With the enlistment date set for Tuesday, May 7, Sungkook will enter basic training at a designated training center. The decision to forego a public event on the day of his enlistment was made to ensure safety and prevent any potential accidents due to overcrowding.

Continued Commitments Before Enlistment

Despite the upcoming military service, Sungkook is committed to fulfilling his pre-enlistment activities. This includes participating in VANNER's upcoming domestic concert, ensuring that fans will have an opportunity to see him perform before he temporarily steps away from the spotlight. The agency's statement also expressed gratitude towards fans for their unwavering support and asked for encouragement for Sungkook as he prepares for his military duties.

VANNER's Journey and Future Plans

VANNER, a South Korean boy band formed by VT Entertainment, has seen significant growth since their debut in 2019. With multiple albums and singles to their name, the group has established a strong presence in the K-pop industry. As Sungkook prepares for his military service, the band and its agency have assured fans of their continued support for both Sungkook and the remaining members during this period. Fans are encouraged to look forward to VANNER's future activities and Sungkook's return in good health.

As Sungkook steps into a new chapter of his life, his commitment to fulfilling his duties both as an artist and a citizen is commendable. With the support of his fans, family, and fellow VANNER members, Sungkook's journey through military service is anticipated to be a time of growth and reflection. As the music industry and fans alike bid him a temporary farewell, the focus now shifts to supporting Sungkook through this significant phase of his life.