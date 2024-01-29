TikTok Influencer Accuses CEO of Emotional Abuse: Is CLC's Sorn Involved?

In a shocking revelation that has rocked the social media landscape, a TikTok influencer known as Sabrina has accused a high-ranking CEO of emotional abuse. Sabrina alleges that the CEO, whose identity remains undisclosed, not only abused her but also another talent. The latter, who is suspected by fans to be Sorn, a member of the prominent K-pop group CLC, was purportedly subjected to the same misconduct.

Exposing Unfair Contract Terms

During a detailed video, Sabrina recounted her ordeal. She outlined how she was gaslit into accepting contract terms that were anything but fair. The company, Sabrina claims, took half of her earnings while neglecting to invest adequately in her career. The high-handedness of the CEO, however, did not stop there.

Allegations of Emotional and Verbal Abuse

Through her interactions with another talent, who shared personal ties with the CEO, Sabrina discovered she was not alone in her distress. The other talent, Sabrina alleges, was constantly at the receiving end of emotional and verbal abuse from the CEO, who seemed to relish in the distress he was causing.

Pressure to sign a New Contract

The situation took a dramatic turn when the CEO found out about a private group chat where the talents had deliberated on their departure from the company. The CEO, in a desperate bid to retain them, attempted to bully them into signing a new contract. This contract had a clause imposing a hefty penalty for early termination, a staggering sum of $250,000.

Violent Confrontation and Aftermath

In an ensuing confrontation, Sabrina details how the CEO reacted violently, slamming objects and separating the talents. He attempted to justify his rash behavior by disparaging the other talent. While Sabrina stood her ground and refused to sign the new contract, she believes the other talent, under considerable duress, signed the contract and later expressed remorse.

The revelations have triggered a wave of alarm amongst fans, with many speculating that the other talent involved might be Sorn from CLC. As the news continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the world of social media influencers and K-pop is under a spotlight, revealing a darker side that demands urgent attention.