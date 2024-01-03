en English
Fashion

THUG CLUB Launches ‘HYBRID COWBOY’ Collection: A Fusion of Cultures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
THUG CLUB Launches 'HYBRID COWBOY' Collection: A Fusion of Cultures

South Korean high-end streetwear brand, THUG CLUB, has made waves in the fashion industry with the official launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, ‘HYBRID COWBOY’. A unique amalgamation of cultures, the collection is a reinterpretation of cowboy culture through the lens of Koreans brought up amidst the influence of western media.

A Fusion of Cultures

The ‘HYBRID COWBOY’ collection is not merely a replication of the cowboy aesthetic; it signifies a fusion of cultures. The designers at THUG CLUB draw parallels between the cowboy lifestyle and their own experiences, stating a stronger alignment with the era of riding heavy motorcycles from the 1950s to 1970s rather than horseback riding.

Distinctive Style Elements

The collection features a variety of clothing items, including cowboy jackets, hoodies, jeans, leather vests, long-sleeved tops, shirts, zip jackets, hats, and bags. Characterized by a loose fit, fringed details, and a design that incorporates washed and distressed styles, the collection is an epitome of THUG CLUB’s commitment to their innovative design philosophy.

Progressive Release

THUG CLUB has announced that the ‘HYBRID COWBOY’ collection will be released progressively before the summer, ensuring that the anticipation and excitement for the collection remain high. Fashion enthusiasts can stay updated on the latest trends and exclusive offers by subscribing to Hypebeast’s newsletter or following related reports.

Fashion South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

