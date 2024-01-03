THUG CLUB Launches ‘HYBRID COWBOY’ Collection: A Fusion of Cultures

South Korean high-end streetwear brand, THUG CLUB, has made waves in the fashion industry with the official launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, ‘HYBRID COWBOY’. A unique amalgamation of cultures, the collection is a reinterpretation of cowboy culture through the lens of Koreans brought up amidst the influence of western media.

A Fusion of Cultures

The ‘HYBRID COWBOY’ collection is not merely a replication of the cowboy aesthetic; it signifies a fusion of cultures. The designers at THUG CLUB draw parallels between the cowboy lifestyle and their own experiences, stating a stronger alignment with the era of riding heavy motorcycles from the 1950s to 1970s rather than horseback riding.

Distinctive Style Elements

The collection features a variety of clothing items, including cowboy jackets, hoodies, jeans, leather vests, long-sleeved tops, shirts, zip jackets, hats, and bags. Characterized by a loose fit, fringed details, and a design that incorporates washed and distressed styles, the collection is an epitome of THUG CLUB’s commitment to their innovative design philosophy.

Progressive Release

THUG CLUB has announced that the 'HYBRID COWBOY' collection will be released progressively before the summer, ensuring that the anticipation and excitement for the collection remain high.