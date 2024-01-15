en English
The Rise and Influence of South Korean Models in the Global Fashion Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
South Korea’s modeling industry has been marking its presence on the global fashion map, carving a niche and gaining recognition with top models making significant contributions. The genesis of this era traces back to Lee So-ra, the winner of the inaugural Supermodel of Korea contest in 1992. Fast forward to today, the industry is studded with numerous notable models whose influence extends far beyond the runway.

The Reigning Queens of the Runway

Choi Sora, the epitome of androgynous charisma and piercing gaze, has become one of South Korea’s top models. With an impressive tally of over 412 runway walks, she has been a dominant figure in the industry. Her striking appearance at the Met Gala in May 2023 further cemented her status. Another formidable talent is Jung Ho-yeon, a former contestant on Korea’s Next Top Model who has transitioned seamlessly into acting with significant roles in ‘Squid Game’, ‘The Governesses’, and Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Disclaimer’. Shin Hyun-ji, another winner of Korea’s Next Top Model, has also made her mark by walking for prestigious fashion houses, including closing Chanel’s Haute Couture show in 2023.

Models Shaping the Industry

Models such as Park Soo Joo and Jang Yoon-ju have showcased their versatility by transitioning into acting and music, all while maintaining strong alliances with top fashion brands like Chanel. Irene Kim, distinguished for her rainbow hair, has modeled for top-notch brands and also launched her own fashion line. Lee Soo Hyuk, who began his career in 2006, has left an indelible mark both on the runway and in Korean dramas and films. Hyoni Kang, the winner of Ford’s Model of the World in 2008, has ventured into acting while maintaining a strong presence in the modeling scene.

Choi Sora: The Supermodel

Choi Sora, a supermodel from South Korea, made headlines with her appearance at the Met Gala in May 2023. Besides walking for top fashion houses, she has been featured in over 90 international advertising campaigns and included in the Business of Fashion’s BOF 500 list. She made her international runway debut with Louis Vuitton’s cruise show in Monaco in May 2014 and has been featured in iconic runway moments for brands like Prada, Gucci, and Chanel. Her career is a testament to her talent and dedication, and she continues to be a prominent figure in the fashion industry.

Collectively, these models encapsulate the dynamism and international influence of the South Korean modeling industry, representing its strength and potential on the global stage.

