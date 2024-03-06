Survey Reveals Top Dating Dealbreakers for Divorcees in Korea: Priorities and Vulgarity Lead

A recent survey conducted by Korean matchmaking services Only You and Bienarae has shed light on the primary reasons divorced, single men and women decide to stop seeing someone after more than three dates. The study, which involved 538 participants equally divided between genders, unveiled distinct dealbreakers that lead to the cessation of budding relationships among divorcees.

Advertisment

What Turns Them Off

For men, the paramount turnoff was a partner who does not prioritize them, with 33.8 percent of respondents citing this as their main dealbreaker. On the other hand, women were most repelled by the use of vulgar language, with 28.6 percent indicating this as their top reason for discontinuing dating. Additionally, men took issue with their dates refusing to "even buy a coffee," a sentiment echoed by 31.8 percent, and women were deterred by men who were too quick to initiate physical contact, according to 27.1 percent of female respondents.

Differing Expectations and Concerns

Advertisment

The survey also delved into the motivations behind divorced individuals returning to the dating scene. Men notably missed home-cooked meals (31.2 percent) as a reason to start dating again, whereas women were more focused on finding assistance for personal events, like moving home (32.4 percent). Furthermore, when contemplating remarriage, men identified women's unrealistic expectations (33.2 percent) as the biggest obstacle, while women pinpointed a lack of empathy from potential partners (35.1 percent) as their main concern.

Implications for Future Relationships

This survey highlights the complex web of expectations and dealbreakers that divorced individuals navigate in their pursuit of new relationships. Understanding these nuanced preferences and concerns is crucial for matchmaking services aiming to facilitate meaningful connections. As societal norms and personal values continue to evolve, so too will the criteria for potential partners among Korea's divorced singles, suggesting an ongoing need for empathy, communication, and mutual respect in the dating world.