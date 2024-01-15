en English
Business

Style Capital Eyes Acquisition of New Guards Group Amid Farfetch-Coupang Deal

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
In an intriguing twist in the international fashion industry, Italian private equity firm Style Capital is contemplating the acquisition of New Guards Group, a collection of high-profile brands currently owned by Farfetch. Farfetch’s recent sale to South Korean company Coupang has thrown New Guards Group’s future into uncertainty, prompting potential buyers to consider stepping in.

Unraveling the Complex Threads of Acquisition

Style Capital’s CEO, Roberta Benagalia, has acknowledged the intricacy of any potential deal due to the involvement of multiple heavyweight parties. New Guards Group’s portfolio showcases a significant roster of international brands like Palm Angels, Unravel Project, and Peggy Gou, and holds licensing agreements with Off-White. It also maintains strategic partnerships with sports giant Reebok in Europe. Consequently, any transfer of ownership would inevitably involve a complex web of negotiations and agreements.

Farfetch’s Plans Disrupted by Coupang Acquisition

The recent acquisition of Farfetch by Coupang has interrupted Farfetch’s plans to take over Richemont’s Yoox Net-a-Porter, leaving the future of New Guards Group hanging in the balance. This unexpected turn of events has sparked speculation about the group’s future direction and ownership. However, specifics regarding New Guards Group’s next steps remain elusive.

Continuing Commitment amid Uncertainty

Despite the turbulence, Farfetch and Coupang’s deal did incorporate a significant $500 million capital injection as part of a pre-pack administration process. In the midst of these uncertainties, Farfetch has declared its commitment to continue providing cutting-edge technology and access to global consumers for exclusive brands and leading designers. The implications of this commitment for New Guards Group’s future, however, remain to be seen.

Italy South Korea
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

