South Korea’s Significant Impact at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, staged in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, became a platform for over 4,000 companies from 150 countries to showcase their technological prowess. Amidst the global representation, South Korea emerged as a dominant participant, the third-largest exhibitor with more than 800 companies. This colossal participation mirrors the country’s escalating influence in the global technology industry.

South Korea’s Strong Presence at CES 2024

John Kelley, vice president and CES show director at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), applauded the crucial role of South Korea in the sector’s success and growth. With over 850 Korean companies participating, the nation’s contribution was evident in the event’s success. South Korean conglomerates like Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp., and SK Group unveiled a plethora of state-of-the-art products. These included AI-powered robots, transparent microLED screens, wireless transparent OLED TVs, future mobility concept cars, and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs).

South Korean Startups at Eureka Park

Furthermore, nearly 500 South Korean startups occupied booths at Eureka Park, marking the largest presence by a single country in terms of government-subsidized participation. This provided them a golden opportunity to exhibit their innovations and foster connections with investors. Among them, startups like Nation A and StudioLab bagged CES Innovation Awards for their AI-based solutions. Seoul AI hub, backed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, announced that 35 AI startups it supports participated at CES 2024, further attesting to South Korea’s significant imprint on the event.

Korean Cities Promoting Innovation

The Mayor of Incheon, South Korea, showcased the ‘Super Smart Hub City’ vision and exhibited AI solutions at CES 2024. He underlined the necessity of global collaboration and extended support for overseas expansion of Incheon startups. The Seoul Metropolitan Government, on the other hand, operated the largest Seoul Pavilion ever at CES 2024, displaying 81 Seoul-based startups and 18 Innovation Award Winners. The event served as a platform for networking with global companies and promoting Seoul’s smart city competitiveness and Korean firms on the world stage.

In conclusion, South Korea’s robust presence at CES 2024 underscores its growing influence in the global technology industry. The event has proven to be a crucial platform for both established companies and emerging startups to gain worldwide exposure and expedite their growth.