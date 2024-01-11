en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

South Korea’s Military Warns North Korea After Provocative Artillery Fire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
South Korea’s Military Warns North Korea After Provocative Artillery Fire

In an escalating crisis on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has fired artillery near Yeonpyeong Island, a move that has sparked stern warnings from South Korea’s military. The situation represents a disturbing rise in tensions between the two Koreas, with such military provocations threatening to destabilize an already fragile peace in the region.

North Korea’s Provocative Act

Reports indicate that North Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds into the sea near the maritime border with South Korea. The act is seen as a direct challenge to South Korea and has provoked immediate concern. The waters near the disputed Northern Limit Line have been the site of deadly clashes in the past, and both nations have pledged crushing military responses if attacked.

South Korea’s Military Response

The South Korean military has responded swiftly to the provocation, issuing a stern warning to its northern counterpart. The warning holds North Korea solely responsible for the escalating crisis and urges it to cease its military actions immediately. Residents of South Korean islands have been advised to seek shelter, reflecting the severity of the situation.

Kim Jong Un’s Hostile Stance

Amidst the escalating tension, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has added fuel to the fire by declaring South Korea as the ‘principal enemy’ and the most hostile state towards North Korea. His threatening rhetoric indicates readiness for war and a willingness to use the entire arsenal of means and forces to eliminate South Korea. Such hostile remarks, coupled with the recent shelling incident, indicate a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region.

As the world watches anxiously, the need for immediate de-escalation and diplomatic intervention becomes increasingly clear. The artillery firing near Yeonpyeong Island is more than a show of power; it’s a jarring reminder of the fraught relations between North and South Korea and the potential consequences of unchecked aggression.

0
North Korea South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
4 hours ago
South Korea and U.S. Security Advisers Condemn North Korea's Missile Transfer to Russia
In a profound display of unity, security advisers from South Korea and the United States have vehemently condemned North Korea’s transfer of missiles to Russia, a move that holds grave implications for international security. This development is seen as a significant escalation of tensions, as it involves the exchange of military resources between two countries
South Korea and U.S. Security Advisers Condemn North Korea's Missile Transfer to Russia
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
19 hours ago
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
South Korea Issues Stern Warning After North Korea's Artillery Fire Near Yeonpyeong Island
21 hours ago
South Korea Issues Stern Warning After North Korea's Artillery Fire Near Yeonpyeong Island
Kim Jong Un's Message to Japan: A Sign of Hope for Dialogue?
14 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's Message to Japan: A Sign of Hope for Dialogue?
North Korea Executes Individuals for Breaching COVID-19 Regulations, Reports South Korean White Paper
16 hours ago
North Korea Executes Individuals for Breaching COVID-19 Regulations, Reports South Korean White Paper
North Korea’s Escalation: South Korea Declared as 'Principal Enemy'
17 hours ago
North Korea’s Escalation: South Korea Declared as 'Principal Enemy'
Latest Headlines
World News
DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy
1 min
DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
4 mins
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
2024 X Corp. Unveils AI-Powered Facial Recognition System at CES 2024: A New Era in Biometrics and Health Monitoring
5 mins
2024 X Corp. Unveils AI-Powered Facial Recognition System at CES 2024: A New Era in Biometrics and Health Monitoring
Ultragenyx CEO Highlights Need for New Approaches in Rare Disease Treatments
6 mins
Ultragenyx CEO Highlights Need for New Approaches in Rare Disease Treatments
The Food Industry's New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods
8 mins
The Food Industry's New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
9 mins
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
9 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
10 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
10 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app