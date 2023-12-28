en English
South Korea

South Korea’s January Festivals: A Wondrous Start to 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
South Korea's January Festivals: A Wondrous Start to 2024

As the world readies to welcome 2024, South Korea gears up to host a kaleidoscope of cultural and tourist festivals in January. These events, spread across the country, offer a smorgasbord of winter-themed activities, traditional games, and local specialties, promising an immersive experience for both locals and tourists.

Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

Running from January 27 to February 11 in Gangwon Province, the Daegwallyeong Snow Festival is a winter carnival that includes traditional games, top spinning, snowman making, and snow and ice sculpture exhibitions. The festival presents a unique opportunity for visitors to relish in the winter spirit and engage with the local culture.

Mount Taebaek and Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festivals

Also scheduled in January are the Mount Taebaek Snow Festival and the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival. While the former, taking place from January 27 to 31, features snow sculpture competitions, snowball fights, snow rafting, concerts, and fireworks, the latter, from January 6 to 28, offers ice fishing, trout catching, and various sledding activities.

Yeongdong Dried Persimmon and Seongsan Sunrise Festivals

The Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Festival, from January 19 to 21, showcases the local specialty of dried persimmons, traditional Korean music, and the intricate persimmon drying process. The Seongsan Sunrise Festival, from December 30 to January 1, celebrates the first sunrise of the new year with enthralling performances and a wish recording event.

Seoul Lantern Festival and Gwanghwamun Square Market

Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square will host the Seoul Lantern Festival and a Christmas market from December 15 to January 21. The festival, featuring 30,000 lanterns and a variety of seasonal items and food, adds an artistic charm to the winter season.

Pyeongchang Trout and Haeundae Lighting Festivals

The Pyeongchang Trout Festival, from December 30 to January 29, allows visitors to partake in ice fishing and other activities near the 2018 Winter Olympics resorts. Lastly, the Haeundae Lighting Festival, lasting until January 31 in Busan, includes light sculptures and a media project by Korean artists, illuminating the city with a dazzling spectacle.

January 2024 in South Korea promises to be an enchanting month, teeming with cultural richness, artistic magnificence, and a heartwarming embrace of the winter season. Visitors and locals alike can look forward to a vibrant start to the new year, steeped in tradition and festivity.

South Korea Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

