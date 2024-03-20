South Korea's Infamous Child Rapist Cho Doo-soon Jailed Again for Curfew Violation

Convicted child rapist Cho Doo-soon has been placed behind bars again after receiving a three-month jail term on Wednesday, for breaking his court-mandated curfew. The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court issued the sentence to the 72-year-old for violating a criminal law mandating him to wear a GPS-enabled electronic anklet and adhering to related laws on curfews, stressing that even a single case of such violations should not be taken lightly.

“The implementation of electronic monitoring devices is aimed at facilitating the reintegration of offenders into society while ensuring public safety. Any deviation from these measures cannot be tolerated,” the judge said, delivering the verdict.

The court also noted that Cho has shown no signs of remorse for violating the curfew. He requested reduced fines from the investigative authorities and prosecutors, and complained that he had no choice but to leave the house due to his wife.

Background of Cho's Infamy

Cho was released from prison in December 2020 after serving a 12-year term for raping an eight-year-old girl in 2008. The convict, then 57, violently raped the child in a church restroom in Ansan after kidnapping her while she was on her way to school. The victim was left with injuries so severe that they resulted in permanent internal damage.

Following his release, Cho was subject to strict probation rules, including the requirement of wearing the electronic anklet for seven years. Due to the concerns of neighbours, the city government installed additional surveillance cameras near his house and the police assigned probation officers to monitor him around the clock via these cameras.

Violation and Immediate Consequences

Cho was accused of breaching a legal order not to leave his home between 9pm and 6am He was indicted for leaving his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, around 9.05pm on December 4 last year.

On that day, Cho wandered outside his house alone for a few minutes before his probation officers spotted him via surveillance cameras. He told officers that he left home after a squabble with his wife, and stayed outside for about 40 minutes in total.

Legal and Public Response

Violation of the electronic anklet law and related curfews carries a penalty of up to one year of imprisonment or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$7,460.) Explaining their decision to imprison him once again, the court deemed that imposing a fine would be insufficient punishment considering Cho’s economic status.

Cho reportedly displayed disrespectful behaviour throughout Wednesday’s trial, interrupting the judge’s remarks with comments such as, “The judge is speaking prettily, but I can’t hear her”. He was immediately taken into custody following the sentence.

This recent sentencing not only underscores the severity with which the South Korean judicial system treats violations of post-release conditions but also highlights the ongoing challenges in monitoring and reintegrating convicts into society. As Cho Doo-soon returns to prison, the case continues to stir public debate on the effectiveness of electronic monitoring devices and the balance between rehabilitation and public safety.