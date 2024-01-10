South Korea's Historic Bill: Banning Dog Meat for Human Consumption by 2027

In a historic move, South Korea's parliament has unanimously passed a significant bill that bans the production, breeding, and sale of dog meat for human consumption. This legislation is to take effect from 2027, with violations attracting penalties of 2-3 years in prison.

A Shift Towards Animal Rights

The decision is a reflection of the growing concerns over animal rights and South Korea's international image. While there is no penalty for eating dog meat, public calls for a prohibition have intensified. Recent surveys indicate that while a majority of South Koreans no longer consume dog meat, one-third still oppose the ban despite not eating it themselves.

The bill, which passed with a unanimous 208-0 vote, is expected to become law following formal endorsement by the Cabinet Council and signature by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The legislation aims at upholding animal rights and ensuring harmonious coexistence between humans and animals. It includes provisions for assisting those in the dog meat industry to transition out of the business.

Industry Outrage and Legal Challenges

Animal rights activists have hailed the passage of the bill as historic. However, some dog farmers are outraged, planning to challenge the bill's constitutionality and hold demonstrations. The bill's passage has been boosted by support from the country's first lady, Kim Keon Hee, but has met with some public resistance as it does not specify support measures for industry workers after the ban, leading to potential ongoing conflicts.