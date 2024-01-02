South Korea’s Factory Activity Contracts Amid Declining Demand from China

South Korea’s manufacturing sector experienced a contraction in December, as indicated by the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reported by S&P Global. The PMI, which serves as a key indicator of the health of the manufacturing sector, fell to 49.9, barely below the neutral 50.0 mark. This denotes that South Korea’s manufacturing industry shrank last month, underlining the global supply chain’s vulnerability as it continues to grapple with the pandemic’s after-effects and other global economic issues.

A Decline in New Orders

The contraction of South Korea’s manufacturing industry is primarily due to a significant reduction in new orders, particularly those from China. This marks the fifth consecutive month of declining new export orders, reflecting weakened demand from China as documented in anecdotal reports. This decline coincides with China’s own struggles in its housing market, which have rippled through various sectors of the world’s second-largest economy.

Manufacturing Outlook for 2024

Despite the contraction in December, there are glimmers of cautious optimism for the year 2024. South Korean firms are gearing up for projected increases in workload, as indicated by a slight uptick in the purchasing of inputs and a quickened pace of employment growth in December. However, the Future Output Index, a forecast of manufacturing activity, remains below its long-term average, suggesting a positive yet restrained outlook for the sector in the coming year.

Comparing with China’s Manufacturing Sector

Interestingly, while South Korea experienced a contraction, China’s factory activity expanded at a faster pace in December. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI for China rose to 50.8, marking a seven-month high. New orders in China hit a 10-month peak, and factory output increased at the fastest rate since May. However, despite these positive indicators, China’s business confidence for 2024 remains subdued due to concerns over squeezed customer budgets, tough competition, and sluggish markets.

