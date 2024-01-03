South Korea’s Demographic Crisis Fuels Crematorium Shortage

South Korea is grappling with a demographic crisis that has evidently seeped into the realm of the afterlife. The nation, already struggling with the world’s lowest fertility rates, is now facing a severe scarcity of crematorium capacity due to the imbalance in its age distribution. The shortage is particularly pronounced in large cities like Seoul, where traditional funerals that last for three days often stretch to four or more, as families anxiously wait for an available slot to cremate their loved ones.

The Cremation Conundrum

The issue has escalated to such a magnitude that families are compelled to reserve cremation slots before their loved ones are officially declared deceased. This grim reality is a manifestation of both the restricted availability of real estate in big cities and the rising tide of surplus death in a society grappling with demographic collapse. As South Korea teeters on the brink of becoming a super-aged society, death toll predictions for the 2030s surpass the national cremation capacity, further amplifying the crisis.

Industry Resolutions and Challenges

Funeral homes are striving to mitigate this issue by extending their operating hours and constructing more furnaces. However, they face significant obstacles, including stringent zoning laws and local resistance against the establishment of new crematoriums. The funeral industry is advocating for more aggressive construction efforts and calls for looser zoning regulations.

Cultural Shifts and ‘Lonely Deaths’

While the industry suggests a shift towards more flexible funeral practices, this poses a daunting challenge given the culturally ingrained importance of traditional extended funeral rites. Further complicating matters are the increasing instances of ‘lonely deaths,’ where individuals die without family. This alarming trend prompted the South Korean government to enact the Lonely Death Prevention and Management Act in 2021. The funeral industry has responded to this demographic shift by targeting the growing number of singles with their services, urging for government policies that align with these evolving realities.