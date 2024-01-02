en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Korea’s Credit Market in Crisis: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Highlights Insolvency Risks

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
South Korea’s Credit Market in Crisis: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Highlights Insolvency Risks

South Korea’s credit market turmoil continued to stir unease on Tuesday, with shares of banks and developers witnessing a marked downturn. This financial instability was heightened by a warning from JPMorgan Chase & Co., pointing out the looming insolvency threats that financial institutions and property developers may face due to their significant exposure to the real estate sector. Among the affected entities, Shinhan Financial Group Co., a leading lender, saw its biggest intra-day fall in a year. Similarly, shares of construction companies, including Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd., also took a hit.

Real Estate’s Ripple Effect

The real estate sector’s impact on South Korea’s economy is evident in the recent financial volatility. In the bond market, Shinsegae Engineering & Construction Co. marked a significant drop, the harshest since October according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This trend reflects the broader financial instability that the country is grappling with, underscoring the significant influence the real estate market wields over the economy.

South Korean authorities have been expressing concerns about potential financial risks related to prolonged monetary tightening. Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong highlighted recent market apprehensions over a financially troubled builder as a ‘warning sign.’ He emphasized the need for thorough preparation to counter potential financial instability that could stem from continued tight policies.

Government Measures to Mitigate Risk

Recognizing the financial risks, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to scrap the planned capital gains tax on income from financial investments. This move aims to uplift investor sentiment and stock values, especially given that the equity markets are ‘significantly undervalued’ despite the presence of globally competitive companies.

Inflation is another key factor in this equation. South Korea’s annual consumer inflation eased for the second consecutive month in December, dropping to 3.2%. This supports the Bank of Korea’s projection that price pressure will gradually subside to its target level of 2% by the end of 2024. The government also intends to implement measures to ensure that the financially vulnerable, including small business owners, benefit from the easing inflation.

Global Impact and Outlook

The current situation in South Korea is reflective of a broader global trend. In Indonesia, aggressive rate hikes since 2005 have put heavily indebted home builders under pressure. Vietnam’s property sector is dealing with an oversupply and liquidity crunch, with Novaland Investment Group Corp, one of the largest developers, facing financial distress. In Hong Kong, developers are grappling with soaring financing costs and a local property slump. Revenues from office buildings and retail space have weakened following three years of stringent Covid curbs and the Federal Reserve’s historic monetary tightening. As such, the developments in South Korea serve as a critical case study in understanding the interplay between real estate and overall financial stability.

0
Business South Korea
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saudi Arabia's PIF Emerges as World's Most Active Sovereign Investor in 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Tesla Showroom in Kyiv Hit During Russian Missile Attack: A Stark Reminder of War's Economic Impact

By Rizwan Shah

Vintage Toy Collecting: A Playful Investment Opportunity

By Waqas Arain

Indian Market Indices Face Downturn as FIIs Retune Future Positions

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Credit Market in Crisis: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Highlights ...
@Business · 1 min
South Korea's Credit Market in Crisis: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Highlights ...
heart comment 0
SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance
GAIL’s Stock Price Surge: A Reflection of Market Optimism Over Company’s Fundamentals?

By Rafia Tasleem

GAIL's Stock Price Surge: A Reflection of Market Optimism Over Company's Fundamentals?
Renato Mota on Leadership and the Importance of Embracing Risk

By Geeta Pillai

Renato Mota on Leadership and the Importance of Embracing Risk
ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
2 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
3 mins
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
3 mins
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
3 mins
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
4 mins
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
6 mins
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
6 mins
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
6 mins
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
46 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
49 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app