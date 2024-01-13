en English
South Korea

South Korean YouTuber Dex: From Streaming to Acting Stardom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
South Korean YouTuber Dex: From Streaming to Acting Stardom

South Korean YouTuber and rising star, Dex, is making waves in the entertainment industry. Known for his engaging content and versatile talent, Dex is on the cusp of expanding his portfolio into acting, with a potential lead role in the upcoming U+ Mobile TV show ‘Tarot.’

From Streamer to Star

Initially gaining fame through his participation in ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 2, Dex quickly became a household name in South Korea. His unique blend of charisma and authenticity resonated with audiences, leading to his well-deserved recognition at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards, where he bagged the Rookie Male Entertainer Award. His winning streak continued at the 2023 MBC Entertainment Awards, where he secured both the MC and Rookie of the Year titles.

Exploring New Horizons

With a solid foothold in the entertainment industry, Dex is now turning his sights to acting. OSEN reported his active consideration for the lead role in ‘Tarot,’ a mystery series featuring seven stories linked by special tarot cards. This role would mark his second acting project, following his involvement in the show ‘I Shopping.’

A Promising Future

Dex’s management confirmed his interest in the ‘Tarot’ role, adding that he is also receiving various offers for roles in TV dramas and movies. Prior to his rise in the entertainment world, Dex served as a UDT member and featured on numerous online and TV shows, including ‘Fake Men 2,’ ‘Bloody Game,’ ‘Around the World While I Was Born,’ ‘The Smiling Boss,’ and as a panel member on ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 3.

With his broad range of talents and increasing recognition, the future looks promising for Dex. As his fans eagerly await the potential reveal of his new role, the South Korean YouTuber is poised to keep making significant strides in his evolving career.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

