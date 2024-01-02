en English
Business

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Aims to Abolish Financial Investment Income Tax

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ushered in the new year with a landmark announcement aimed at revitalizing the nation’s financial market. At a ceremony marking the first trading day of 2024 held at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, Yoon declared his intention to abolish the financial investment income tax, a measure expected to be implemented in 2025.

The tax, already delayed by two years from its original implementation year of 2023, proposed a 20% tax on capital gains from stock investments over 50 million won (approximately $38,000), and a 25% tax on earnings exceeding 300 million won. Yoon’s decision to scrap this scheme reflects his government’s commitment to fostering long-term co-prosperity among the South Korean people, investors, and stock markets.

Fighting the ‘Korea Discount’

Yoon’s announcement reached beyond just tax abolition. He addressed the longstanding issue of the ‘Korea discount,’ a term coined to describe the undervaluation of South Korean stocks on the global market. Yoon pledged to abolish capital market regulations that fail to meet global standards within his term, signaling a determined effort to correct this economic phenomenon.

Yoon also addressed the swift rise in the number of retail investors in South Korea, which surpassed 14 million in the previous year. He underscored the crucial role of the stock market in wealth accumulation and the prevention of social class stagnation, asserting the importance of a vibrant financial investment sector for the prosperity of the people and businesses.

A Day of Commitments

Later in the day, Yoon met with business leaders and young entrepreneurs, reaffirming his government’s dedication to improving public livelihoods and alleviating the financial burdens of small business owners and the self-employed. This gesture reinforces Yoon’s vision for a co-prosperous South Korea, where the vibrancy of the capital market is matched by robust public welfare and a flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Business Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

