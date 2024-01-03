en English
Military

South Korean Navy Conducts First Live-Fire Drills of 2024 Amid North Korean Threats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
South Korean Navy Conducts First Live-Fire Drills of 2024 Amid North Korean Threats

As the clock struck midnight on January 2nd, 2024, the South Korean Navy initiated its first live-fire drills of the year. The military exercise, aimed at bolstering readiness against potential North Korean provocations, was conducted simultaneously off the eastern, western, and southern coasts. The drill saw the participation of 13 warships and three aircraft from the First, Second, and Third Fleets, underscoring the navy’s determination to maintain a strong defensive posture.

Details of the Naval Drills

The Second Fleet, known to include the 3,200-ton Eulji Mundeok destroyer and the 2,800-ton Cheonan frigate, focused on live-fire and anti-submarine warfare training in the Yellow Sea. Meanwhile, the First and Third Fleets performed drills in the East Sea and southern waters, primarily focusing on live-fire and tactical maneuvers.

Adm. Yang Yong-mo’s Take on the Drills

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, in a statement, underscored the serious security situation posed by North Korea’s ongoing provocations and threats. He emphasized the need for the Navy to be prepared to counter any enemy aggression emphatically, reflecting the mounting tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Contextualizing the Drills

The naval drills come in the wake of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s remarks at a year-end ruling party meeting. Kim characterized inter-Korean relations as hostile and called for increased preparations to ‘suppress the whole territory of South Korea’, a move that has increased the urgency for South Korea to bolster its military preparedness.

Military North Korea South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

