South Korean Navy Conducts First Live-Fire Drills of 2024 Amid North Korean Threats

As the clock struck midnight on January 2nd, 2024, the South Korean Navy initiated its first live-fire drills of the year. The military exercise, aimed at bolstering readiness against potential North Korean provocations, was conducted simultaneously off the eastern, western, and southern coasts. The drill saw the participation of 13 warships and three aircraft from the First, Second, and Third Fleets, underscoring the navy’s determination to maintain a strong defensive posture.

Details of the Naval Drills

The Second Fleet, known to include the 3,200-ton Eulji Mundeok destroyer and the 2,800-ton Cheonan frigate, focused on live-fire and anti-submarine warfare training in the Yellow Sea. Meanwhile, the First and Third Fleets performed drills in the East Sea and southern waters, primarily focusing on live-fire and tactical maneuvers.

Adm. Yang Yong-mo’s Take on the Drills

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo, in a statement, underscored the serious security situation posed by North Korea’s ongoing provocations and threats. He emphasized the need for the Navy to be prepared to counter any enemy aggression emphatically, reflecting the mounting tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Contextualizing the Drills

The naval drills come in the wake of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s remarks at a year-end ruling party meeting. Kim characterized inter-Korean relations as hostile and called for increased preparations to ‘suppress the whole territory of South Korea’, a move that has increased the urgency for South Korea to bolster its military preparedness.