South Korean Landfill Worker Lauded for Returning Found KRW29M to Rightful Owner

In a remarkable act of integrity, Park Jae-geun, a seasoned landfill worker with over 30 years of experience, discovered and returned KRW29 million (USD21,700) found at Sudokwon Landfill Site in Incheon, South Korea. The incident, which occurred on February 1, caught the attention of the Incheon Seobu Police Station, leading to widespread praise for Park's honesty and dedication to duty.

Discovery Amidst the Discard

While performing his routine duties at the landfill, Park stumbled upon two plastic bags filled with KRW50,000 notes amongst the waste. Despite the potential temptation, Park adhered to the site operator's protocols by collecting the scattered banknotes and promptly reporting the find to the police. His actions initiated a police investigation that, with the help of receipts found alongside the money, successfully identified and located the owner of the lost funds.

A Duty Fulfilled

In an interview with local media, Park expressed that he viewed reporting the money as a natural obligation of his job. He humbly accepted the police's accolades, emphasizing his fortune in finding the money before it was irrevocably lost amidst the landfill's vast expanse. Park also reflected on past instances where valuable items, despite his best efforts and the desperate pleas of their owners, could not be retrieved once lost among the landfill's refuse.

Recognition and Reflection

The commendation from the Incheon Seobu Police Station not only highlights Park Jae-geun's commendable honesty but also casts a spotlight on the often-overlooked integrity of individuals working in less visible sectors. Park's story serves as a powerful reminder of the ethical choices individuals face daily, regardless of their job title or societal status. It underscores the profound impact that acts of honesty and integrity can have, not just on the individuals directly involved, but on broader community standards and expectations.