Obituary

South Korean Film Industry Mourns the Death of 'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
South Korean Film Industry Mourns the Death of ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun

In a shocking turn of events, the South Korean film industry is plunged into mourning as it loses one of its acclaimed stars, Lee Sun-kyun, who was found dead in his car in Seoul. The 48-year-old actor, best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Parasite’, was facing allegations of illegal drug use at the time of his death. His sudden demise has left a void in the industry, triggering an outpouring of condolences from co-stars and fans alike.

Remembering a Stellar Talent

Lee’s ‘Parasite’ co-star, Cho Yeo-jeong, took to Instagram to post a touching throwback photo of the pair, expressing her desire to emulate Lee’s warmth and talent. Fans echoed her sentiments, mourning the loss of an actor who had left an indelible mark on the industry. His career spanned both big screen and television, with notable roles in Korean films like ‘Helpless’ and ‘All About My Wife’, and K-dramas such as ‘Coffee Prince’ and ‘My Mister’.

A Troubled End

Before his untimely passing, Lee had been under investigation for drug abuse. He was reportedly questioned by the police three times, including a grueling 19-hour interrogation session. Lee maintained his innocence, claiming he was deceived into taking drugs by a bar hostess who sought to exploit him. His death, believed to be from carbon monoxide poisoning, has sparked a debate about the intensity of police interrogations in South Korea.

Leaving a Legacy

Despite the controversy surrounding his death, Lee’s legacy in the film industry remains unmarred. He was nominated for an International Emmy for his lead role in Apple TV’s first Korean-language original series, ‘Mr Brain’. His performance in ‘Parasite’ earned him international acclaim. Other renowned Korean actors, including Kim Go-eun, Lee Je-hoon, and Kim Nam-gil, have paid tribute to the late actor, underlining his influence in the industry. Lee is survived by his actress wife Jeon Hye-jin and their two sons.

Obituary South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

