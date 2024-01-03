en English
Arts & Entertainment

South Korean Actor Kang Kyung Joon Sued for Alleged Extramarital Affair

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
South Korean Actor Kang Kyung Joon Sued for Alleged Extramarital Affair

South Korean actor Kang Kyung Joon has been thrust into a legal quagmire following a lawsuit alleging an extramarital affair with a married woman. The suit, filed on December 26, reports the plaintiff is seeking ₩50.0 million KRW (approximately $38,100 USD) in damages. The plaintiff accuses Kang of causing the destruction of their marriage by engaging in an affair with his wife, who is a coworker of the actor.

Unraveling the Allegations

According to the plaintiff, evidence exists that supports the allegations against the actor. Kang Kyung Joon, renowned for his roles in various Korean dramas, has expressed bewilderment regarding the lawsuit. The actor has hinted at a potential misunderstanding and has declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations. He has indicated that an official statement will be issued once he has had more time to address the situation.

Shockwaves Through the Industry

The allegations have sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry, not least due to Kang Kyung Joon’s public image as a devoted husband. The actor, married to actress Jang Shin Young since 2018, has consistently portrayed an image of a loving family man, further complicating the narrative surrounding the lawsuit.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

The public response has been mixed, with many netizens urging restraint and patience, advising others to withhold judgment until more details emerge. While the lawsuit’s outcome is uncertain, its implications could be far-reaching, potentially impacting Kang’s career and personal life. As the legal proceedings unfold, the industry and public alike wait with bated breath for the next development in this unfolding drama.

Arts & Entertainment Courts & Law South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

