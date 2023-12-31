en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

South Korea Warns Kim Jong Un of Dire Consequences Amid Rising Nuclear Tensions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:23 am EST
South Korea Warns Kim Jong Un of Dire Consequences Amid Rising Nuclear Tensions

In an uncompromising stance, South Korea’s defence ministry has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of a grim fate if he were to deploy nuclear weapons against Seoul. This warning comes amid a period of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, fueling concerns over North Korea’s expanding nuclear capabilities and the potential for a regional escalation.

Kim Jong Un’s Aggressive Military Plans

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has pledged to introduce three new spy satellites, enhance his military drone fleet, and increase his country’s nuclear arsenal in 2024. These plans have been met with condemnation from South Korea, which has unequivocally stated its intent to retaliate overwhelmingly should North Korea attempt to use nuclear weapons against it. Kim’s comments, made during a key ruling Workers Party meeting, hint at an intent to intensify weapons testing ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November.

(Read Also: Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations)

Strained Inter-Korean Relations

The relationship between the two Koreas has sharply deteriorated, with North Korea’s spy satellite launch leading Seoul to partially suspend a 2018 military agreement. Kim Jong Un has also declared that reunification with South Korea is no longer possible, stating that the two countries are now effectively in a state of war. The North Korean leader has not only hinted at the possibility of war breaking out on the peninsula, but he has also ordered the military to prepare to ‘pacify the entire territory of South Korea’ with nuclear bombs, if necessary.

(Read Also: Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action)

International Implications

The international community is closely monitoring the situation. There is a heightened potential for military provocations or cyberattacks from North Korea in 2024, as warned by the National Intelligence Service of South Korea. Regardless of North Korea’s ambitious military modernization plans, experts believe the country will remain significantly behind South Korea in terms of military technology and intelligence. Amid these tensions, the emphasis on North Korea’s military capabilities appears to be a cover for the country’s underperforming economy. Pyongyang has declared itself an ‘irreversible’ nuclear power and repeatedly stated it will never abandon its nuclear program.

As the Korean Peninsula teeters on the brink of a potential nuclear conflict, South Korea’s stern warning to its northern neighbor is a clear signal of its readiness to respond to any aggressive actions, with the intent to deter North Korea from considering a nuclear strike.

Read More

0
South Korea
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi Captivate Audience at 'NYE at the 5th'

By BNN Correspondents

BTS's J-Hope Reflects on Military Service in Year-End Message to Fans

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Plans with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Rejects Reunification and Ramps up Military Power

By BNN Correspondents

Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations ...
@Asia · 22 mins
Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations ...
heart comment 0
KIST Researchers Develop AI-Powered Acoustic Simulation for Precision in Ultrasound Therapy

By BNN Correspondents

KIST Researchers Develop AI-Powered Acoustic Simulation for Precision in Ultrasound Therapy
Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

By BNN Correspondents

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s New Year’s Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy

By BNN Correspondents

President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
35 seconds
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
2 mins
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
3 mins
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
3 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
7 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
8 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
8 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
10 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
11 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
19 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
56 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app