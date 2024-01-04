en English
Security

South Korea Urges Shippers to Avoid Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
South Korea’s Ministry of Industry has called on shipping companies to seek alternative routes amidst the escalating attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen on commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea. The plea underscores the urgency of protecting South Korean vessels and exports, hinting that swerving away from the Red Sea could be a viable strategy to circumvent the risks tied to the intensifying geopolitical strife in the region.

Shipping Giants Pause Red Sea Transits

Shipping magnates Maersk and Hapag Lloyd have declared a halt on all transits through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until further notice, a decision spurred by a recent attack on a Maersk vessel by Houthi rebels in Yemen. As a result, other container lines are rerouting their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, triggering surcharges as steep as $2,000 per TEU to account for the added costs. This shift has led to a significant surge in shipping rates, stirring concerns about the potential repercussions on global oil demand and the capacity of the US military to maintain security in the region.

Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

Tensions are simmering in the Red Sea, fueled by actions from various players, including the United States and Iran. Recent clashes between U.S. naval helicopters and Iranian-backed militant ships trying to hijack commercial vessels in the region have aggravated the situation. Iran’s countermove of deploying a warship to oversee events in the Red Sea has only added fuel to the fire. These hijack attempts have disrupted shipping routes, compelling commercial vessels to steer clear of the region due to safety concerns. This has resulted in many ships opting for a longer, 15,000-mile detour around Africa, leading to trade delays and elevated costs that could in turn affect the pricing of various goods and services, businesses, and the broader economy.

Impact on Global Trade and Oil Prices

The rising tensions in the Red Sea, besides disrupting global trade, have a direct bearing on oil prices. The apprehension of military conflict can destabilize broader market stability and trigger fluctuations in oil prices, thereby disrupting businesses and economies worldwide. To cushion against the risks of escalating geopolitical tensions, investors might need to contemplate diversifying their investments across different asset classes and countries. They could also consider incorporating sector-specific hedges, options to put contracts that offer protection against declining stock prices, or investing in less volatile assets like gold or other commodities. Building protection into your portfolio is crucial to safeguard against possible disruptions in global trade, oil price fluctuations, and generally unsettled markets.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

