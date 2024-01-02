en English
Human Rights

South Korea Unveils Data System to Aid North Korean Defectors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
South Korea Unveils Data System to Aid North Korean Defectors

Amid the enduring hardships of North Korean defectors in South Korea, the South Korean unification ministry has launched a groundbreaking data system to enhance the support provided to these individuals. This comprehensive system is designed to identify and address potential crises within defector households, marking a significant milestone in the government’s broader efforts to improve support for the over 34,000 North Korean defectors residing in the country.

Unveiling the Data System

The newly launched data system allows officials from the unification and labor ministries, as well as civic support groups, to access data on 39 key indicators that may signal potential crises within defector households. These indicators include overdue national health insurance and pension fees, and power and gas outages due to unpaid bills. This innovative approach aims to proactively identify and address issues before they escalate into full-blown crises.

Privacy Protection Measures

In order to safeguard the sensitive personal information of the defectors, the system has implemented varying access levels for officials from different organizations. This ensures that only necessary data is accessible to relevant officials, thereby maintaining a balance between providing essential support and protecting the privacy of defectors.

Continued Influx of Defectors

Despite a record low of 63 arrivals in 2021, down from a peak of 2,914 in 2009, the flow of defectors to South Korea continues. This ongoing migration is driven by chronic food shortages and severe political oppression in North Korea. The South Korean government’s commitment to improving support for these defectors is testament to their determination to provide a safe haven and a brighter future for those fleeing the oppressive regime of North Korea.

Human Rights North Korea South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

