Military

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects

South Korea, in a bid to foster innovation and risk-taking, is revamping its evaluation system for specific defense research projects. The Cabinet has given the green light to amendments to the Defense Science and Technology Innovation Promotion Act, paving the way for a new assessment system that evaluates both the outcomes and the research process of emerging defense technology projects.

Existing System and its Limitations

The existing evaluation framework, which had an excessive focus on results, often propelled participants to cherry-pick projects with a high probability of success. This approach was primarily to circumvent failure consequences, such as being barred from future projects for up to two years or having to return government funding. Thus, the existing system, while ensuring a certain level of success, stifled innovation and deterred risk-taking.

New Evaluation System: A Paradigm Shift

The newly approved system is a paradigm shift. It will consider the complexity of the project and the integrity of its execution, thereby alleviating the pressure to achieve specific results. This revised approach encourages participants to undertake challenging projects and focus on the process rather than just the end product.

Scope and Implementation of the New System

The new system is intended for projects without predetermined requirements, such as a vaccine platform to counter biological or chemical attacks. However, it is not applicable to projects developed to fulfill explicit military demands. The updated law is slated to come into force three months after its official announcement, which is anticipated to occur next week.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

