South Korea to Recruit 100,000 Uzbek Workers in 2024

In a significant move to bolster bilateral ties and address labor shortages, South Korea is set to hire approximately 100,000 Uzbek citizens in 2024. The recruitment process is structured around the E-9 visa program, a scheme designed to facilitate overseas employment.

Expanding Work Opportunities

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction has coordinated this initiative, providing a broad range of opportunities across several sectors. The bulk of these positions are concentrated in the service-2 and construction sectors, offering 5,403 and 2,898 positions respectively.

Notably, the service-2 sector aims to attract a significant number of women, offering roles in hotel and kitchen settings. The recruitment drive opened its registration window from February 8 to 14, with applicants required to make their selection from one designated field only.

Competitive Salary and Language Support

The employment package comes with a competitive monthly salary, ranging from $2,000 to $2,500, promising a substantial income for the successful candidates. However, potential language barriers have been considered and addressed to ensure a smooth transition for the Uzbek workers into the Korean workforce.

As part of this initiative, the King Sejong Foundation is providing Korean language courses, delivered by professional teachers. These courses are being conducted at 'Ishga Marhamat' monocenters spread across Uzbekistan, ensuring accessibility for all interested individuals.

Continuing Visa Competitions

South Korea is expecting to accept a total of 165,000 foreigners on E-9 work visas in 2024, marking a 37.5% increase from the previous year. The competitions for these visas, including the E-9, will continue throughout the year, with the shared goal of involving around 100,000 Uzbek citizens by the end of 2024.

This collaboration serves as a testament to the deepening relationship between South Korea and Uzbekistan, and a strategic response to labor market needs. It also offers a promising pathway to economic stability for many Uzbek citizens, amplifying the impact of this initiative on both a national and individual scale.