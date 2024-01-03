South Korea to Launch Hallyu Visa to Boost Tourism

In a strategic move to capitalize on the global popularity of the Korean Wave (Hallyu), South Korea’s government has announced the introduction of a novel visa, the Hallyu Visa, also known as the K-culture Visa. This initiative targets K-pop enthusiasts and individuals intrigued by Korean culture, aiming to bolster tourism by inviting foreigners to experience the country’s vibrant traditions more profoundly.

Unveiling the Hallyu Visa

The Hallyu Visa is designed to engage foreign visitors with South Korean traditions by permitting them to enroll in domestic art programs and reside in the country for over two years. This visa also opens opportunities for passionate individuals to receive training and education in the entertainment sector. To be eligible, applicants must plan to stay in South Korea for more than 90 days and enroll in entertainment-related education.

(Read Also: South Korea Sees Surge in Certified Drone Operators as PDRL Dominates Indian Market)

Boosting Tourism with K-culture

This visa initiative is a part of South Korea’s strategy to leverage the worldwide influence of the Korean Wave, which encompasses Korean dramas, music, cuisine, and more. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism spearheads this effort, committed to supporting the spread of K-culture globally. In line with this, the Ministry is planning to organize K Tourism Road Shows in countries such as Sweden and the United States in 2024.

(Read Also: Google Bard Speaks Japanese and Korean: Language Expansion Promoted through Tokyo Subway Ads)

Enhancing Tourist Experiences

The South Korean Government is also working towards improving the overall tourist experience. Measures include increasing the number of Korean tourism roadshows, aiming to attract over twenty million foreign visitors in 2024. Other efforts include fee waivers for group electronic visas and immediate tax refunds on duty-free purchases, aimed at enhancing the convenience for tourists. Further details about the Hallyu Visa are expected to be released in 2024.

The introduction of the Hallyu Visa underscores South Korea’s commitment to leveraging its cultural influence to boost its tourism industry. It also reflects the country’s recognition of the global impact of the Korean wave and its dedication to promoting and preserving its unique cultural heritage.

Read More