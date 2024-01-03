en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

South Korea to Launch Hallyu Visa to Boost Tourism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
South Korea to Launch Hallyu Visa to Boost Tourism

In a strategic move to capitalize on the global popularity of the Korean Wave (Hallyu), South Korea’s government has announced the introduction of a novel visa, the Hallyu Visa, also known as the K-culture Visa. This initiative targets K-pop enthusiasts and individuals intrigued by Korean culture, aiming to bolster tourism by inviting foreigners to experience the country’s vibrant traditions more profoundly.

Unveiling the Hallyu Visa

The Hallyu Visa is designed to engage foreign visitors with South Korean traditions by permitting them to enroll in domestic art programs and reside in the country for over two years. This visa also opens opportunities for passionate individuals to receive training and education in the entertainment sector. To be eligible, applicants must plan to stay in South Korea for more than 90 days and enroll in entertainment-related education.

(Read Also: South Korea Sees Surge in Certified Drone Operators as PDRL Dominates Indian Market)

Boosting Tourism with K-culture

This visa initiative is a part of South Korea’s strategy to leverage the worldwide influence of the Korean Wave, which encompasses Korean dramas, music, cuisine, and more. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism spearheads this effort, committed to supporting the spread of K-culture globally. In line with this, the Ministry is planning to organize K Tourism Road Shows in countries such as Sweden and the United States in 2024.

(Read Also: Google Bard Speaks Japanese and Korean: Language Expansion Promoted through Tokyo Subway Ads)

Enhancing Tourist Experiences

The South Korean Government is also working towards improving the overall tourist experience. Measures include increasing the number of Korean tourism roadshows, aiming to attract over twenty million foreign visitors in 2024. Other efforts include fee waivers for group electronic visas and immediate tax refunds on duty-free purchases, aimed at enhancing the convenience for tourists. Further details about the Hallyu Visa are expected to be released in 2024.

The introduction of the Hallyu Visa underscores South Korea’s commitment to leveraging its cultural influence to boost its tourism industry. It also reflects the country’s recognition of the global impact of the Korean wave and its dedication to promoting and preserving its unique cultural heritage.

Read More

0
South Korea Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
11 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident shook the South Korean political scene as Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck in Busan. The 59-year-old politician was assaulted by a 67-year-old man who initially approached him under the guise of asking for an autograph. Assault Details and Lee’s Condition
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
SK On Leverages International Partnerships to Build 'Smart Factory'
45 mins ago
SK On Leverages International Partnerships to Build 'Smart Factory'
BTS's RM Shares Personal Struggles Amidst Pandemic, Considers Leaving Music Industry
1 hour ago
BTS's RM Shares Personal Struggles Amidst Pandemic, Considers Leaving Music Industry
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
14 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
28 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
31 mins ago
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Latest Headlines
World News
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
19 seconds
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
22 seconds
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
37 seconds
Senator 'Bong' Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
1 min
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
1 min
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
Zac Efron Transforms into Wrestling Legend Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
2 mins
Zac Efron Transforms into Wrestling Legend Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
2 mins
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
3 mins
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
3 mins
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
46 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
48 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
56 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
58 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app