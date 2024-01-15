South Korea to Build Semiconductor Mega Cluster in $472B Plan

In a massive stride taken towards fortifying its position in the global semiconductor industry, South Korea has announced a colossal investment plan. Unveiled on January 15, 2024, the plan is centered on the creation of a ‘semiconductor mega cluster’ in the southern region of Seoul by 2047. The proposed total investment of this ambitious initiative stands at a whopping 622 trillion won (approximately $472 billion).

Collaboration for a Tech Powerhouse

The South Korean government has joined forces with major semiconductor giants, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., for this project. The envisioned mega cluster will sprawl across various industrial zones within the southern Gyeonggi Province, covering a total area of 21 million square meters. The government’s strategy includes the establishment of dedicated zones for the fabless industry in Pangyo and the construction of foundry and memory chip production facilities in Hwaseong, Yongin, Icheon, and Pyeongtaek. Additional industrial zones for materials, parts, and equipment businesses will be erected in Anseong, accompanied by research and development centers in Giheung and Suwon.

Investments and Expansions

The existing 21 fabrication facilities in the area will see a substantial expansion, with 16 more fabs to be added by 2047, three of which will be solely focused on research. Samsung Electronics Co. has pledged to invest a staggering 500 trillion won, assigning 360 trillion won for six new fabs in Yongin and 120 trillion won for three new fabs, in addition to three research fabs in Pyeongtaek and Giheung. Meanwhile, SK hynix has committed 122 trillion won to erect four new fabs in Yongin.

Projecting a Bright Future

The project is forecasted to generate 3.46 million jobs and position South Korea to seize 10 percent of the global non-memory chip market by 2030, a substantial leap from the current 3 percent share. The government is also determined to enhance the country’s self-sufficiency in the semiconductor supply chain from 30 percent to 50 percent by 2030. To aid this, a testbed for chip-related suppliers will be launched at the Yongin complex by 2027, providing an opportunity for the nation to leave an indelible mark in the global semiconductor landscape.