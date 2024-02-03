South Korea Summons Russian Ambassador over Criticism of President Yoon's Comments

South Korea's foreign ministry has called upon the Russian ambassador to Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev, to voice their disappointment over Russia's criticism of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's recent comments about North Korea's nuclear intentions. This disagreement was sparked by President Yoon's condemnation of North Korea's nuclear weapons program on January 31st, a move that was met with disapproval by Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman. Zakharova described Yoon's comments as "biased" and "odious."
An Unsettling Response
Deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Jung Byung-won, communicated to the Russian ambassador that such criticism was regrettable. He stated that Russia's disregard for the truth and unconditional support of North Korea, expressed in severe language, could potentially damage the relationship between South Korea and Russia.
The Root of the Disagreement
The conflict arose after President Yoon Suk-yeol described North Korea as the only nation in the world to legalize the preemptive use of nuclear weapons. This statement was not well-received by the Russian foreign ministry, with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeling the remarks as biased. This led to a strong rebuke from Seoul, describing the comments from Russia as "rude, ignorant, and repulsive sophistry."
Repercussions on Bilateral Relations
The South Korean ministry emphasized the negative implications that Russia's response could have on bilateral ties. This incident has occurred amid escalating tensions over North Korea's weapons tests and deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. There are concerns that such actions could further deteriorate the already strained relationship between South Korea and Russia.
