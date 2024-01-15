en English
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an extension of tax benefits for investments in the domestic semiconductor industry, a move aimed at bolstering employment and attracting more talent to this crucial sector. South Korea, home to leading memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, recognizes the semiconductor industry as a key pillar of its economy. This extension is expected to maintain the momentum of the industry, which had been supported by substantial tax incentives set to expire this year.

Rebuffing Criticisms and Reinforcing Benefits

President Yoon offered a robust defense against criticisms that the tax incentives disproportionately favor large corporations, asserting that the extended benefits would stimulate job creation and enhance the country’s tax revenue in the long run. During a meeting with chip industry officials and students, he underlined the importance of the semiconductor sector, paralleling its significance to that of K-pop supergroup BTS in terms of international recognition for South Korea.

This tax benefit extension is part of a broader strategy by South Korea to fortify the competitiveness of its high-tech industries, including chips, displays, and batteries. The government’s plan also includes a commitment to build a semiconductor industry cluster outside Seoul, anticipated to generate at least three million jobs over the next 20 years. This cluster, expected to be completed by 2047 with an investment of 622 trillion won, is set to receive support from the government in the form of tax credits and a new power plant.

Global Tech News Roundup

In other tech news, Nvidia’s GPUs continue to be favored for AI tasks, suggesting a strong position in the booming AI industry. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services is diversifying its markets, a strategy that could potentially broaden its consumer base and increase its market share. In a significant development, Microsoft’s market value has surpassed Apple’s, reflecting the tech giant’s resilient growth. Excitement is also building around generative AI at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), hinting at more breakthroughs in the tech world. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has assured that there is no evidence of a wider breach following an incident with its EDGAR system. Finally, South Korea’s financial regulator is contemplating the legality of brokering U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in local markets.

Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

