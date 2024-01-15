South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an extension of tax benefits for investments in the domestic semiconductor industry, a move aimed at bolstering employment and attracting more talent to this crucial sector. South Korea, home to leading memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, recognizes the semiconductor industry as a key pillar of its economy. This extension is expected to maintain the momentum of the industry, which had been supported by substantial tax incentives set to expire this year.

Rebuffing Criticisms and Reinforcing Benefits

President Yoon offered a robust defense against criticisms that the tax incentives disproportionately favor large corporations, asserting that the extended benefits would stimulate job creation and enhance the country’s tax revenue in the long run. During a meeting with chip industry officials and students, he underlined the importance of the semiconductor sector, paralleling its significance to that of K-pop supergroup BTS in terms of international recognition for South Korea.

This tax benefit extension is part of a broader strategy by South Korea to fortify the competitiveness of its high-tech industries, including chips, displays, and batteries. The government’s plan also includes a commitment to build a semiconductor industry cluster outside Seoul, anticipated to generate at least three million jobs over the next 20 years. This cluster, expected to be completed by 2047 with an investment of 622 trillion won, is set to receive support from the government in the form of tax credits and a new power plant.

