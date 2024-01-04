South Korea: Single-Person Households Rise as Housing Prices Impact Birth Rates

The proportion of single-person households in South Korea has reached a record high, according to the latest data from the country’s interior ministry. The figures reveal that 42 percent of all households now consist of just one person, a significant increase from the previous year’s 34 percent. The total number of registered households in South Korea is now 23.91 million, a 0.9 percent increase from the previous year’s 23.7 million.

Rise in Single-Person Households

The number of single-person households has grown to 9.93 million, from the previous year’s 9.72 million. This surge in single-person households is attributed to a rise in the number of unmarried individuals and seniors living alone, and it is responsible for the overall growth in household numbers. While single-person households saw growth, larger households of four or more people have shown a decline. The average household size has also slightly decreased from 2.17 to 2.15 members.

Impact of Housing Prices on Birth Rates

A study by the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements has found that increasing real estate prices significantly impact the country’s low birth rates. The report suggests that housing prices greatly influence the decision to have a first child, particularly in the Seoul metropolitan area, where housing is most expensive. The study has emphasized the need for policy interventions in the housing sector to support first-child births and to increase the overall birth rate.

Work Culture and Birth Rates

In addition to housing prices, South Korea’s work culture has a significant impact on birth rates. The country has notoriously low rates of female workforce participation, with many working mothers forced to leave their high-paying jobs due to childcare issues. This issue is particularly acute in South Korea, where the work culture makes it difficult to balance parenting and a career, contributing to the country’s low birth rates. The success of companies like Konny, which promote flexible working arrangements for mothers, could potentially offer a solution to this issue.