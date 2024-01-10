en English
Guatemala

South Korea Sends Special Envoy to Guatemalan President’s Inauguration

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
South Korea Sends Special Envoy to Guatemalan President’s Inauguration

In a recent move underscoring the importance of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Guatemala, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has assigned Representative Kim Jung-jae of the People Power Party as a special envoy. Kim, who is the head of the South Korea-Guatemala lawmakers’ association, will represent South Korea at the inauguration ceremony of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo.

A Mission of Congratulation and Cooperation

As part of his duties, Kim is expected to deliver a personal letter from President Yoon to the incoming Guatemalan President. The letter carries Yoon’s congratulations on Arevalo’s election victory and articulates his aspiration to further strengthen the amicable and cooperative ties between South Korea and Guatemala. The assignment of a special envoy to Arevalo’s inauguration signifies the weight South Korea places on its relationship with Guatemala.

Engaging with the New Administration

Beyond attending the inauguration ceremony, Kim plans to interact with high-ranking officials from the new Guatemalan administration. The envoy’s agenda also includes meetings with leaders of the Korean community in Guatemala and visits to South Korean-run businesses operating in the country. These activities aim to foster a deeper understanding of the Korean diaspora’s role in Guatemala and the contributions of South Korean businesses to the local economy.

A Strong Relationship Spanning Decades

Home to approximately 6,000 Korean residents and 160 South Korean-run businesses, Guatemala shares a robust relationship with South Korea. The two nations have maintained friendly diplomatic ties since 1962, collaborating in various sectors such as economy, development cooperation, and culture. The recent appointment of a special envoy to the Guatemalan President-elect’s inauguration reaffirms South Korea’s commitment to nurturing this longstanding relationship.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

