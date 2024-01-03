en English
Aviation

South Korea Sees Surge in Certified Drone Operators as PDRL Dominates Indian Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
In a dramatic testament to the surging interest in drone technology, South Korea experienced a striking uptick in the number of individuals certified to control drones in 2021. The tally reached approximately 31.3 thousand, nearly doubling the number from the previous year.

Understanding Drone Control Certification

South Korea’s certification system for drone controllers categorizes operators into four types. The categorization hinges on two main factors: the level of risk associated with the drone’s operation and the drone’s weight. On one end, Type 1 certification is designated for high-risk drones weighing between 25 and 150 kilograms. Conversely, Type 4 certification applies to operators of recreational model drones, with weights ranging from 250 grams to 2 kilograms.

Growing Interest and Expansion

The increased number of certified drone operators underscores a burgeoning interest in drone technology across various sectors in South Korea. This growth is not limited to recreation but also finds application in industries such as logistics, agriculture, and surveillance, among others.

India’s Drone Landscape and PDRL’s Dominance

In related news, PDRL, a prominent player in the drone technology domain, has secured orders worth Rs 18 crore for its AeroGCS drone software. The software commands an impressive 75% market share in India and is a vital cog in the national drone landscape, with over 50% of Indian drone manufacturers’ drones type-certified with AeroGCS. The latest orders include roughly 7000 AeroGCS OEM licenses and 2500 drones utilizing the AeroGCS Enterprise SaaS platform. PDRL foresees a need for about 40,000 skilled professionals to meet the impending demands associated with the manufacture and delivery of drones embedded with AeroGCS software. Recently, IFFCO placed an order for 2500 drones, over half of which are expected to use AeroGCS software.

