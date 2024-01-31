South Korea Seeks UNESCO Heritage Status for Bangucheon Petroglyphs

South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) has submitted an application for UNESCO Heritage status for the Bangucheon petroglyphs, located in Ulju County, Ulsan. This move seeks to acknowledge the historical and cultural importance of two national treasures: the Cheonjeon-ri rock carvings and the Bangudae petroglyphs. Unearthed in 1970, the Cheonjeon-ri engravings present geometric patterns, images of deer, and strangely captivating creatures that are part human and part animal. They also bear letters from the era of King Beopheung of the Silla Kingdom, offering a window into 6th-century Korean history.

Deciphering History Through Stone

The Bangudae petroglyphs, on the other hand, provide a unique narrative of ancient whale hunting techniques, illustrated on a stone slab measuring four by ten meters. These remarkable artifacts tell a story of life during prehistoric times and the cultural evolution on Korea's southeast coast from the New Stone Age through the Silla period. If the application is successful, the Bangucheon petroglyphs would join the ranks as South Korea's 17th UNESCO Heritage site, following the Gaya Tumuli.

Preserving the Past Against Nature's Fury

However, the CHA has had to confront the challenge of safeguarding the Bangudae petroglyphs from the destructive force of monsoon season floods. A recent measure involves the installation of gates at the Sayeon Dam, a strategy aimed at managing water levels to mitigate potential damage to this precious historic site.

The Road to UNESCO Recognition

The application for the Bangucheon petroglyphs will undergo a rigorous review process by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) between March 2024 and June 2025. The decision is anticipated to be made in July 2025. While South Korea was elected to the 21-member committee last year, this does not guarantee approval for the site. The expert group fielded by ICOMOS will hold a significant sway over the decision, underscoring the importance of presenting a compelling argument for the site's historical and cultural significance.